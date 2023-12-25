Famed Detroit native celebrated Lions division triumph

The Detroit Lions are NFC North champions after beating the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 in Week 16, and their fans are celebrating their first division title since 1993. Rapper Eminem is one of the team's most celebrated fans, and he reacted to the team's crucial win on X.

WE did it dammit still figuring out how 2 use this thing — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 24, 2023

Eminem, whose given name is Marshall Mathers, tweeted out “we did it,” while admitting that he really didn't know how to use the social media platform that was formerly known as Twitter.

Eminem is a loyal fan of all Motor City professional sports teams, and the Lions are clearly close to his heart. He showed up at training camp prior to the 2022 season when the Lions were featured on the HBO Hard Knocks series, and it seemed he was as thrilled to meet the Lions coaching staff and players as they were to meet him.

The Lions were able to dictate the pace of the game against the Vikings throughout the majority of the game. Quarterback Jared Goff was able to complete 30 of 40 passes for 257 yards against the Vikings with 1 touchdown and he did not thrown an interception.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was Goff's top weapon, as he caught 12 passes for 106 yards and a score.

As a result of the victory, the Lions are currently holding onto the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff structure. They still have a chance to finish as the top seed, which is currently held by San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions will go to Dallas to play the Cowboys in Week 17 and they will host the Vikings in the final game of the season.

It's clear that Eminem will be watching both games.