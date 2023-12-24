Goff comes through under pressure in Week 16 triumph over Vikings

The Detroit Lions were pushed to the limit in their Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings, but they emerged victorious and won the NFC North title. Quarterback Jared Goff riddled the Vikings defense with 30 completions in 40 attempts, and he was excited with the division crown but he said the Lions have more work to do.

My @nflnetwork 1-on-1 with an emotional Jared Goff after the #Lions — a three-win team two years ago, with a castoff QB — clinched their first division title since 1993. What a moment for Detroit, with bigger goals still ahead. @NFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/fJtzm3aATY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2023

“It's pretty exciting to win the division championship,” Goff said after the game to the NFL Network. “A lot of guys have put in a lot of hard work and I am happy for everyone. It is very emotional for us, but it's just the first step. It's the first check mark.

“We played well, but we have a lot to clean up at the end.”

In addition to clinching the division title — the first for the Lions since they won the NFC Central in 1993 — they will be no worse than the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs. However, they could possibly improve their status with victories in the final 2 weeks of the season.

The Lions go to Dallas in Week 17 to play the Cowboys and close the season with a home game against the Vikings.

Jared Goff threw for 210 yards and he hit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown with a 1-yard TD pass in the 3rd quarter that allowed the Lions to reclaim a lead that they would not lose. Goff's overall efficiency allowed the Lions to have a huge 38:22-21:38 advantage in time of possession.

The Lions did an excellent job of converting 3rd- and 4th-down situations. They were successful on 6-of-12 3rd-down plays and 2-of-2 4th-down plays.