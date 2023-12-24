The Detroit Lions have been a dynamic team this season, and their offense has shown growth and versatility. They have a number os star players, including Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, but they have also sensational contributions from a pair of rookies in RB Jahmyr Gibbs and TE Sam LaPorta.

Gibbs scored a touchdown for the Lions in their division-clinching 30-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. Gibbs and LaPorta have each scored 9 touchdowns this season, and that allowed the Lions to join the 2004 Buffalo Bills as the only team that had a pair of rookies who each scored at least 9 touchdowns.

Wideout Lee Evans scored 9 touchdowns in his rookie season for the Bills that year, while running back Willis McGahee scored 13 touchdowns in that same season.

It is certainly a notable achievement for the Lions rookies, but the victory over the Vikings was even more vital. The Lions clinched a division championship for the first time since winning the NFC Central crown in 1993.

The Vikings had a chance to win the game on their final possession, and Justin Jefferson and Brandon Powell made huge catches for Minnesota on that final series. However, on a 1st-and-10 play from the Detroit 30-yard line with 58 seconds to play, Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens was intercepted on a deep pass to Jefferson by Ifeatu Melifonwu to put the game in the victory category for the Lions.

The Lions (11-4) go to Dallas in Week 17 for a game against the Cowboys, while the Vikings (7-8) host the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings have not been eliminated from the playoffs, the loss hurts their chances of playing in the postseason.

 

 