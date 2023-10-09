Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley finally made his 2023 season debut in the team’s 42-24 Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers after suffering an ACL injury that ended his 2022 season prematurely. His return was short-lived, though, as the veteran DB heartbreakingly tore his other ACL during his first game back.

“In his first game back from the torn left ACL he suffered in Week 5 last year, Lions’ CB Emmanuel Moseley tore his right ACL in Week 5 this year vs. the Panthers, per source. Awful,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

The San Francisco 49ers signed Moseley out of Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in 2017. After working his way up from the practice squad as a rookie, Moseley became a starting corner in 2018. He’s struggled with injuries the last few years. From 2020 to 2022, he only played in 28 of a possible 50 regular season games.

Despite the injury issues, the Lions signed Moseley as a free agent this offseason, giving him a one-year, $6 million deal.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

With this Emmanuel Moseley injury update, the Lions’ secondary gets thinner after the team’s Week 5 win over the Panthers. Safety Kirby Joseph played but was questionable all week, and rookie DB Brian Branch missed the game with an ankle injury. DBs CJ Gardner-Johnson and Khalil Dorsey are both currently on the IR.

Now that Moseley is done for the season, it opens up opportunities for Steven Gilmore, Jerry Jacobs, and Chase Lucas, who will all have bigger roles moving forward with Moseley out.

The next game for the Lions is a big NFC showdown with the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming off their bye week.