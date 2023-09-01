Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell hasn't seen much of cornerback Emmanuel Moseley after he signed a one-year contract during NFL free agency. Despite injury keeping Moseley on the sidelines, Campbell believes that Moseley is getting ready for a return, reports Lions senior writer Tim Twentyman.

“[Dan] Campbell said CB Emmanuel Moseley has progressed well and will get some practice work this week. ‘He's got a chance to catch up pretty fast.'”

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Moseley tore his ACL last season while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, and the Lions have been cautious with getting their new cornerback ready for the NFL regular season. Meanwhile, the Lions are one week away from opening up the NFL regular season on Thursday Night Football against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, which will be a great opportunity for them to make a statement.

With under a week until the season begins, it is unlikely that Moseley suits up for the opener. He was activated from the PUP list on Tuesday, making him eligible for Week 1 against the Chiefs. Still, there is a long season ahead, so it would come as no surpirse to see Moseley in street clothes to start the season.

Stay tuned into any further updates from Dan Campbell and the Lions on their new cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. It is a great sign that he is returning to practice, although it remains to be seen how close he actually is to returning. Hopefully for the Lions, Moseley returns sooner rather than later and they can cash in on the contract they gave him this offseason.