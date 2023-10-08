The Carolina Panthers entered Week 5 looking to earn their first win of the season against the Detroit Lions. However, the Panthers saw their victory potential take a massive hit after a serious injury to one of Bryce Young's best offensive lineman.

Chandler Zavala was carted off the field with a neck injury. He was eventually taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, via Joe Person of The Athletic. As he was leaving the field, Zavala was able to give a thumbs up, leading the fans to cheer for his recovery.

Promising sign as Chandler Zavala gives a thumbs up while being carted off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1iOQcfv8qe — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 8, 2023

The Panthers are playing Week 5 in Detroit. However, even Lions fans were able to feel the seriousness of Zavala's injury. He stayed down on the turf for a prolonged period of time before being carted off. Players on both sides huddled on the field to stand by Zavala during his terrifying injury.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Carolina selected Zavala in the fourth round of this year's draft. He has already worked his way into a major role for the Panthers, starting every game this season as the team's left guard.

His loss will obviously be a massive blow to Bryce Young and Carolina's entire offense. They already found themselves trailing the Lions 14-0 after the first quarterback.

But long-term, the Panthers and all of the NFL world are hoping Chandler Zavala makes it out of his scary situation with a clean bill of health. His evaluations will help give Carolina a better outlook on the rookie's health. The Panthers will hope he isn't dealing with a long-term injury and can soon make his return to the field.