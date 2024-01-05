The Detroit Lions receiver isn't happy

The list of Pro Bowl selectees for 2024 is out, and it's been causing plenty of buzz in the football community. Some fans are cheerful knowing their favorite players will be taking part in Orlando's star-studded event next month. Others, however, are in disagreement, bringing up arguments for certain players who they feel were snubbed. One NFL player in particular, Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, decided to join in and voice out his thoughts on the matter.

“I'm pissed,” St. Brown said, via The Score's Brenden Deeg.

The wide receiver is considered one of this year's NFC snubs. Despite making waves throughout the season, with a total of 1,371 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games played, St. Brown's numbers don't seem to result in widespread recognition just yet.

“The receivers that got picked are great players, but I was hot,” he added.

The said receivers who were selected over him in the NFC are as follows: Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown, Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans and Los Angeles Rams rookie Puka Nacua.

St. Brown is one of the reasons why the Lions are on a winning season. Detroit averages 255.6 passing yards and 395.7 total yards per game — third-best in the entire league in both categories.

Having clinched the NFC North title for the first time in around three decades, one might understand why St. Brown isn't happy that his contributions to the team have gone under the radar to many.

The Lions and the Minnesota Vikings face off on Sunday to culminate their regular season schedules. Considering how they're going up against a pissed-off Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Vikings' defensive backs may want to get a good night's sleep before the game.