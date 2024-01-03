We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Vikings-Lions prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

The Minnesota Vikings season ended last week when they ended up losing to their divisional foes the Green Bay Packers but they will look to go out on a high note as they head to Detroit to take on the Lions in the season finale in Week 18. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Vikings-Lions prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

Minnesota (7-9) threw rookie Jaren Hall into the fire last week hoping he could provide a bit of a spark that both Nick Mullens and Joshua Dobbs weren't able to do but unfortunately, it did not go well for him. Hall wasn't able to last the full game and Mullens had to come in to attempt to put points on the board but the Vikings were only able to muster up 10 points against the Green Bay Packers. Now, Mullens is back under center as he and the Vikings head to Detroit to get one last win before the regular season is over this Sunday in Week 18.

Detroit (8-7) had one of the most heartbreaking losses one team could endure last week against the Dallas Cowboys. One egregious call against the Detroit Lions ultimately cost them the game and the number two seed in the playoffs. They played some of their best football on the road against one of the NFC's best and now after such a loss they could be looking to gain that momentum back as they head into the playoffs when they play host to the Minnesota Vikings in the season finale of the 2023 NFL season.

Here are the Vikings-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Lions Odds

Minnesota Vikings: +3 (-102)

Detroit Lions: -3 (-120)

Over: 45.5 (-105)

Under: 45.5 (-115)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Lions Week 17

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

The oddsmakers have handed the Detroit Lions a 3-point home favorite tag against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. A tempting pick, considering the Lions' impressive season and the Vikings' recent struggles. But hold your horses, football fans, because this purple underdog has more bite than they're getting credit for.

Ford Field may be Detroit's turf, but Vikings fans notoriously travel well. Expect a healthy dose of purple in the stands, creating a mini-U.S. Bank Stadium South environment that could rattle the Lions and give the Vikings an emotional boost. The Vikings' offense has sputtered lately, but don't forget their explosiveness. Jordan Addison, and Ty Chandler are game-changers when healthy, and Justin Jefferson remains a matchup nightmare for any secondary. A focused Mullens with something to prove can light up the scoreboard in a flash with these weapons.

This game won't be a cakewalk for the Vikings. The Lions are a talented team with plenty to play for even with a playoff spot locked up. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Vikings channel their inner berserkers and cover the spread. So, if you're looking for a bold pick with underdog potential, consider the purple tide rising in Detroit. This could be the Vikings' statement game, proving they're not ready to be counted out just yet.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

The Week 18 NFC North showdown in Detroit has the makings of a classic. The red-hot Lions, fresh off a dominant divisional sweep, host the Minnesota Vikings. The oddsmakers have installed the Lions as 3-point favorites, and for good reason. Honolulu Blue should be flooding Ford Field come Sunday.

The Lions are rolling. They should be riding a five-game winning streak if it wasn't for the referees but instead, they won four out of their last five including convincing victories over the Vikings, Saints, and Packers. This isn't just feel-good mojo, it's a juggernaut with a swagger that's palpable. The Vikings, meanwhile, have stumbled through their last three games, their offense sputtering and defense leaking points.

Forget the “Motor City.” This Lions offense is fueled by rocket fuel. Jared Goff has rediscovered his MVP form, slinging darts to a dynamic receiving trio of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Josh Reynolds. The running game is a two-headed monster with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs gashing defenses for chunk yardage. The Vikings' secondary, especially vulnerable against the slot, could be in for a long afternoon.

This game won't be a walk in the park. The Vikings are a talented team with their backs against the wall. But the Lions have the momentum, the home-field advantage, and an offense that's clicking on all cylinders. Look for the Honolulu blue tsunami to engulf Ford Field, leaving the Vikings shipwrecked on their playoff dreams. So buckle up, football fans, this one's gonna be a barnburner!

Final Vikings-Lions Prediction & Pick

The Minnesota Vikings will try their hardest to rain on the Detroit Lions' parade before they make their run in playoffs come Week 18. Unfortunately for them, they don't seem to have what it takes to get that loss back from Week 16. As long as Jared Goff and his offensive weapons play a full game the Lions should have no problem covering this spread at home as they take this momentum into what they hope to be a deep playoff run.

Final Vikings-Lions Prediction & Pick: Detroit Lions -3 (-120), Under 45.5 (-115)