The city of Detroit was rocking on Monday night. Detroit played Seattle in a crucial Monday Night Football game for both teams. The Lions got to show off their new black uniforms and deliver a decisive 42-29 victory in front of their home fans on a national stage.

Lions running back David Montgomery had one of the most impressive plays of the season on Monday night, at least in the opinion of ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Montgomery caught a checkdown pass in the third quarter at the 31-yard line. He immediately trucked Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, in a situation where it looked like Montgomery was about to be blown up. Montgomery then kept his balance and knifed through the middle of Seattle's defense for an impressive 40-yard catch and run.

It was truly shades of Marshawn Lynch, but this time going against the Seahawks.

Expand Tweet

NFL fans went crazy for this play on X, formerly Twitter. This play is looking like one of the most athletic displays by an NFL player thus far through the season.

“David Montgomery is the most underrated RB in the league,” Nik Atanackovic said.

“Thanks Chicago,” J-Rich said, pointing out that Montgomery was a free agent acquisition for the Lions from the Bears just a few offseasons ago.

Shav posted an image from Montgomery's college days, where he was called a running back “Frankenstein” who has the best trait of multiple players.

Montgomery certainly showed off his “strength of: Ezekiel Elliott” on that play.

Jared Goff perfect as Lions defeat Seahawks in thrilling Monday Night Football matchup

Lions QB Jared Goff had a monster performance on Monday Night Football.

Goff was perfect throwing the football, going 18-of-18 for 292 yards and one passing touchdown. He entered NFL history as the QB with the most thrown passes in a single game without an incompletion since Kurt Warner had 10 for the Cardinals in 2005.

Goff also hauled in a seven-yard touchdown pass from Amon-Ra St. Brown, adding onto his impressive evening.

Unfortunately, Goff's performance will not qualify as the NFL's single-game completion percentage record because he failed to have 20 pass attempts, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Regardless, Lions fans will remember Goff's performance with fondness regardless of any NFL record.

The Lions have their bye week in Week 5 and will get some much-needed extra rest. They will be well rested when they take on the Cowboys in Week 6.