The Detroit Lions host the Seattle Seahawks for Monday Night Football in the Motor City! It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Seahawks-Lions prediction and pick.

The 12's are off to a hot start. Facing three AFC teams, the Seahawks beat all three of them to improve to 3-0 to begin the season. Most recently, Seattle scorched the Miami Dolphins 24-3, who are now without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Each of the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, and Dolphins contain an above-average defense and the Seahawks went right through them without running back Kenneth Walker III. Seattle now takes on a good Lions team which could be a playoff matchup down the road.

The Lions are 2-1 after beating the Arizona Cardinals last weekend 20-13. The Lions' offense has been halted the last two weeks after starting the season strong against the Los Angeles Rams. They have scored just 36 points in two games, and if you know this Lions' offense, you know they are capable of scoring 21+ every game. Jared Goff is off to a slower start compared to last year but there is no reason he won't get back into a rhythm. This has a chance to be one of the top games of the season.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Lions Odds

Seattle Seahawks: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +164

Detroit Lions: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Lions

Time: 8:15 ET/5:15 PT

TV: ABC, ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

Mike Macdonald has been tremendous for the Seahawks this year. He became the head coach this offseason after leaving the Baltimore Ravens DC job. They have allowed just 43 points (14.3 per game) in three games and just three touchdowns. As of now, the Seahawks have a top-five defense.

The best news for this team is that they have running back Kenneth Walker III coming back soon but he has been limited all week in practice. QB Geno Smith has not been playing at the level we are accustomed to watching, and they are still 3-0. Smith has three interceptions on the year and has been sacked eight times. If the offensive line can give him a tad bit more time to throw, and his decision-making steps up a little, there might not be anyone who can shut down this offense.

The receiving trio is among the best in the game, if not the best. DK Metcalf continues to dominate as one of the game's best athletes, Tyler Lockett is as ole-reliable as it gets, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is turning into a star for the 12's. DK has two of Geno's three TD's this season and it's expected that his core will see more catches that reach the endzone. There is a lot to look forward to for the Seahawks. If they want to beat the Lions or cover the spread, those receivers need to make an impact against a defensive secondary that has looked great this season.

Unfortunately for Seattle, the injury report consists of a massive 18 names. Most notably, DK, Lockett, Walker III, Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy III, Uchenna Nwosu, Noah Fant, and Jerome Baker are all questionable as of now. The offense will have their guys, but the defense may have some guys out.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

Dan Campbell has yet to beat the Seahawks since becoming the head coach for the Lions. At 0-3, a win in Week 4 would be a big momentum booster for a team looking to get back to the NFC Championship.

The Lions are 4th in the league in rushing to begin the season. They average 163 rush yards per game and have 489 total yards on the ground. The reason why is because of the top running back duo in the game, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Montgomery leads with 231 yards and three TD's and Gibbs is right behind at 207 yards and one score. If those two find success, they should control the clock and find the endzone multiple times. Gibbs is averaging 5.2 yards per carry and is a weapon in the passing game as well, with 11 catches already.

Nobody predicted Jamison Williams going toe-to-toe with Amon-Ra St. Brown to begin the year. They both have over 200 receiving yards and a score on the season, although, St. Brown does have 10 more catches. St. Brown might end up leading the league in receptions by season's end, however, Giants' Malik Nabers is currently leading with 35 in four games. It's expected St. Brown will have another big game for the Lions, helping give his team a chance at winning.

Detroit has nine players on the injury report who are all questionable. Tight end Sam Laporta is a concern, as he is a major part of the Lions' passing game. He returned to practice on Friday. Frank Ragnow and Brian Branch also have not practiced yet this week.

Final Seahawks-Lions Prediction & Pick

Last year, the Hawks defeated the Lions 37-31 in a high-scoring contest. The Seahawks are banged up right now but they have been dominant on both sides of the ball, and giving them 3.5 points is enough for me to take them to cover the spread. The Over at 46.5 is also a great call as both teams will find the endzone multiple times.

Final Seahawks-Lions Prediction & Pick: Seahawks +3.5 (-105), Over 46.5 (-110)