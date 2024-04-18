In the age of social media, it's hard to keep things under wraps. Such is the case for NFL teams trying to plan official reveals for their new uniforms. The Detroit Lions are the latest team to get their jerseys leaked, but unlike most franchises in this situation, the Lions expected this and played into the leak with some hilarious social media posts.
You have disappointed @AlimMcneill. pic.twitter.com/bHF1YDC1NM
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 18, 2024
Inside job? @JaredGoff16 pic.twitter.com/vC2J8n58mO
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 18, 2024
Ok, so we don’t think that Jared Goff was the one who leaked the images, but that's pretty damming evidence against him. All jokes aside, it was a nice job by the Lions' social media team to get on top of the leak.
According to Lions beat reporter Justin Rogers, the leak was a Fanatics ad that appeared through USA Today. Fanatics has been in hot water recently after the retail company was responsible for MLB jerseys this season, which have caught a lot of criticism for their cheap look and style by players and fans alike.
However the new Lions jerseys were leaked, it isn’t and won't be the last time something like this happens. Teams might be better off dropping surprise announcements about jerseys and trying to keep everything under wraps before the reveals rather than setting dates and times.
New uniforms, same mindset for 2024 Lions
The Lions are coming off their best season in over 30 years and are ushering in a new era of Detroit football with new jerseys. Though they're not much different than the old jerseys, the alternate jersey switch from gray to black seems appealing to the fans.
It won’t matter what uniforms the Lions wear if they keep winning, although their trip to the NFC Championship Game last season will likely bring plenty of nationally televised games for Detroit in 2024. Perhaps that was part of the reason why the franchise decided to go with a new look.
There is a buzz in the Motor City about the Lions that hasn’t been around in quite some time. The franchise is looking to capitalize on that with its new appearance. It will be interesting to see the jersey sales once they are released to the public.
Detroit is hosting the 2024 NFL Draft in one week. There's no telling how amped the crowd will be throughout the event, especially when the Lions are on the clock.
Thanks in large part to the personality of head coach Dan Campbell and the stars on Detroit's roster, the Lions became a lovable group for football fans last season. They hope to continue to grow their exposure and their success in 2024.