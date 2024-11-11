The “Jared Goff pinpoint accuracy” narrative was torn to pieces in a matter of hours, as the Detroit Lions quarterback threw five interceptions in a Week 10 Sunday Night Football showdown with the Houston Texans. Fans partook in this abrupt reversal of fortunes, but none of the gaffes mattered in the end. Apparently, and astonishingly, a precise Goff and an imprecise Goff produce the same outcome– a W.

Detroit battled back from a 23-7 halftime deficit and earned a 26-23 overtime victory in NRG Stadium, further cementing itself as the current team to beat in the NFC. The defense forced two pivotal turnovers in the second half, and Goff snapped out of his fog in the fourth quarter and OT. The three-time Pro Bowl QB was criticized for the struggles that preceded the resurgence, however.

“Never have to see a Jared Goff MVP post ever again,” one individual posted on X in the midst of the pick-fest. “Jared Goff single-handedly ended his MVP race tonight after throwing 5 ints,” 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III said.

Ironically, though, people feel even better about the Lions' title chances after the sloppy performance. “Jared Goff really threw 5 picks yesterday and the Lions somehow managed to win a game they had no business winning,” a sports writer posted. Griffin himself added onto his previous statement, explaining why Goff's turnover-stuffed stat sheet may be only a slight downer on an overall special campaign.

Lions' stock somehow rises

“Won the game. Lost the MVP,” he said. “But I’m sure Jared Goff will be okay with a Super Bowl ring. For him to make that many mistakes and they still win the game, means the Detroit Lions have everything they need to win the Super Bowl. TOTAL TEAM in all phases.”

The 30-year-old completed 15-of-30 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns to go along with the aforementioned five interceptions. He kept his composure late and managed to slip through the window the Texans left open for him. Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not see a big problem with the specific throws Goff was making, deeming most of them to be bad breaks. In any case, the former No. 1 overall pick continues to display remarkable perseverance during his NFL career.

Through the adversity and mockery, Goff is once again trending toward a successful season. If he can keep trusting his teammates while also having a short memory, Detroit might indeed prove to be the squad of destiny in the 2024-25 campaign. This fan base knows better than to get ahead of itself, though.

The Lions (8-1) hope to get a stress-free win against the last-place Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) next Sunday afternoon in Ford Field.