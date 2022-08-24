Former third overall pick Jeff Okudah finally living up to expectations with Lions

.When the Detroit Lions selected Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, they were looking for a lockdown defensive back to build their defense around.

Since joining the Lions in 2020, Okudah has appeared in ten total games, with seven starts. He has recorded 51 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three defended passes and one interception.

Unfortunately for Jeff Okudah, he appeared in just one game during the 2021 season. A torn Achilles in week one sidelined him for the entirety of the season. This marked two consecutive seasons where Jeff Okudah was forced to miss major time.

But now as he enters his third season, things are pointing in the right direction for Jeff Okudah. And at the moment, it looks like he could be nearly locked in as the Lions’ CB2.

Throughout training camp and into the preseason, Okudah has been facing off against fellow defensive back Will Harris. They are battling for the second cornerback spot. At times, they have even split reps with the first team defense.

According to Lions reporter Kyle Meinke of MLive, it seems that Okudah could be the one who wins the job.

Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant spoke on what he has seen from Jeff Okudah.

According to Meinke, Pleasant spoke highly of Okudah, saying “(Him) saying everything right lets me know his mental health is where it needs to be. You heard me talk in the spring about small victories. I think he’s been able to accomplish that. I also think he’s been able to accept the challenge of competition, and we’re just going to keep chopping this wood.”

If Jeff Okudah can become the type of player that the Lions thought he could be when they drafted him, their cornerback position could be in great hands. It looks like now that he’s finally healthy, he could finally be taking that step.