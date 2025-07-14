All things considered, Alyssa Thomas is the heir apparent to Diana Taurasi on the Phoenix Mercury.

Even though they play different positions, they share a ferocious intensity every time they step on the floor. Given that, they each know how to get under their opponents' skin and talk a little trash.

On Monday, The Athletic released an anonymous poll by contributors Sabreena Merchant and Ben Pickman to allow WNBA players to speak about each other without revealing their names.

In the category of who talks the most trash, Thomas came in first with 13 votes. Courtney Williams came in second with 5, followed by Marina Mabrey with four and Skylar Diggins with two.

“She smiles and talks s—, that’s the crazy part, it’s psycho stuff, she’s crazy, man.” one player said.

Someone else said that Thomas's ability to run her mouth is a common fact throughout the league.

“Everyone knows AT talks s—-. I don’t even guard her, and she talks s— to me” they said.

Another chimed in by saying Thomas loves to talk.

“She always has something, and she’s always talking” they mentioned.

Then another anonymous player says that whenever a fight breaks out, Thomas is in the mix.

“I just feel like she's always in WNBA scuffles or around them”

Thomas is averaging 15.3 points, 9.5 assists, and 7.5 rebounds per game this year. The Mercury are in second place in the Western Conference standings with a 14-6 record.

On June 18, Thomas achieved 4,000 career points in an 83-75 win against the Connecticut Sun.

Alyssa Thomas' brings the heat for the Mercury

From the numbers alone, Thomas is having a breakout season with the Mercury. She has been in the league for 11 years. Ten of those years was with the Sun (2014-2024).

She is a six-time WNBA All-Star (2017, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025) and was the 2023 rebounding champion. Altogether, Thomas plays with sheer competitiveness and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

That is where her trash talking blossoms and it seems to be doing well. In addition to her other honors, Thomas is a six-time WNBA All-Defensive honoree.