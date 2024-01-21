Two star offensive linemen fall to injury for the Lions amid playoff game vs. the Buccaneers.

The Detroit Lions aim to advance to the third round of the NFL Playoffs but first must get through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, there were some concerns in the second quarter, as two star offensive linemen fell to an injury scare.

First, Jonah Jackson left the game to be evaluated. He is currently questionable to return, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. The Lions' left guard is dealing with a knee injury.

“Lions LG Jonah Jackson is questionable to return with a knee injury.”

Second, superstar center, Frank Ragnow left the game as well after Jared Goff rolled up under his legs. It looked like a potentially scary injury at first, however, Ragnow re-entered the game right before the end of the half.

“Frank Ragnow is back out there.”

The Lions dodged a bullet here. Ragnow is regarded as one of, if not, the best center in the league. Additionally, the injury looked way worse than it actually was in real time. Frank Ragnow appeared to be in serious pain at the end of the play. So, it's great to see him back on the field so quickly, as the injury scare was nothing too concerning.

Rolled up on with worry for left knee mild MCL sparin. Hope he can return with tape/brace. pic.twitter.com/cFf0GRNFDS — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 21, 2024

It's still not an ideal situation and hopefully, Jonah Jackson can bounce back. The Lions will conduct further evaluation during halftime. As for Frank Ragnow, he's expected to play the second half. Detroit still has a chance to win this game after entering halftime tied at 10 with the Buccaneers.

Look for the Lions to possibly open up the playbook in the second half. They finished the season with one of the best offenses in the league. Meanwhile, the Bucs have struggled stopping the pass all season long.