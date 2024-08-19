It's been an eventful offseason for the Detroit Lions, including training camp fights and many injuries. Now, former Lions first-round pick Gosder Cherilus was arrested on Sunday. The 40-year-old Massachusetts resident allegedly urinated on a fellow passenger on a plane from Boston to Dublin.

The former offensive lineman allegedly arrived at Logan Airport drunk for his flight late Saturday night, according to CBS Boston. Police reports say that he got on the plane and while it was in the air, urinated all over an elderly woman on the plane. He pled not guilty to those charges on Monday. he had no comments for reporters on his way out of the courthouse.

He also allegedly hit an elderly man on his way back to his seat. Police were called to the airport and the plane landed back at Logan around 2 a.m. on Sunday. It took two sets of handcuffs to arrest the 6'6″ Cherilus.

Former Detroit Lions player Gosder Cherilus had a solid NFL career

Gosder Cherilus was a star offensive lineman for Somerville High School in Massachusetts and Boston College. He was drafted 17th overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2008 draft. Cherilus was a solid tackle for the Lions, starting 13 games as a rookie in 2009. He played out his rookie deal in Detroit, including playing in the playoffs in 2012.

He then signed a big contract with the Indianapolis Colts in March of 2013. The five-year, $35 million deal made him the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL. He again played all 16 games in his first season with the Colts. After playing the first 13 games of 2014, he went on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury.

In July of 2015, the Colts cut Cherilus just two years into his five-year career. He played in 27 more games over two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and retired in 2017. While he is best remembered for his time with the Lions, Cherilus had a solid career across his three stops.