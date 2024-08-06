New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers and Detroit Lions defensive back Kerby Joseph provided some fireworks during Tuesday's joint practice between their teams, as the two players exchanged punches during a heated moment.

Nabers and Joseph traded several blows before cooler heads got in between the two players.

Fights in NFL training camps are regular occurrences during this time of the year, as players look to prove their readiness for the upcoming season. Hopefully, though, no one got injured during that fight, especially since both Nabers and Joseph are expected to play significant roles in their respective teams in the 2024 campaign.

The wild on-field rumble followed the trend laid out by the Giants and the Lions on Monday when eight fights broke out.

Despite being just a rookie, Nabers showed he was not one to back down from anyone. The fight appeared to have been sparked by some words said by Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold at Nabers after the latter failed to reel in a catch. While making his way back to the huddle, Nabers, the sixth-pick overall at the 2024 NFL Draft, put his hands on the helmet of Joseph. It all went downhill from there, as Nabers and Joseph went at it as though they were inside the Octagon.

As a rookie, Malik Nabers can expect more tests like that on the field. Opposing players, especially veterans, will try to get under his skin and throw him off his rhythm. But that’s also what joint practices and NFL training camps are for – to get rookies like Nabers acclimated to what life is like in the pros.

Nabers and the Giants will see more of Joseph and the Lions beyond these joint practices. New York and Detroit will face off in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL preseason at MetLife Stadium on August 8. It will be interesting to see whether the Giants and Lions can keep violence from erupting in that game. Perhaps much more intriguing is the potential of Nabers to make some good plays against the Lions, as a highly-touted rookie.

The same goes for Arnold, who was taken 24th overall in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft by the Lions.

Social media reactions to Malik Nabers and Kerby Joseph trading blows

“Imagine throwing punches at someone with a helmet on? Not very bright lmao” – @CoffeeeNBears.

“You can see Nabers smack him in the face mask as he initially jogs by. Kirby is reacting to that. Still a dirty player, but he didn’t start this one.” – @dingus_disco

“Love the intensity. Wish they'd stay on track though. 🤷‍♂️” – @Jarods5050

“Nabers mad he lost that rep. Idk why because he’s been cooking our secondary all week” – @Jace38729679

“I love the way that the padded helmets make them look like 10 year-olds out there.” – @LFC196831041