The Detroit Lions are suddenly one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC. Detroit shocked the NFL by making it to the NFC Championship in 2023 and nearly heading to the Super Bowl. Now they are reloaded on defense and ready to make another deep playoff push. Their QB insurance plan, Hendon Hooker, is finally looking healthy after sustaining a brain injury in the preseason.

Hendon Hooker took some time to speak with the local media during today's training camp practice. ESPN's Eric Woodyard shared a video on social media where Hooker talks about his recent concussion. He spent some time explaining how his mom feels about the injury and his playing style.

“Yeah, I mean my mom is huge fan of sliding,” Hooker said. “I always get it from her but now the coaches are on me as well.”

Hooker is on the mend after suffering a concussion in the Lions first preseason game against the Giants. Many fans believe that the following play is where he sustained the injury.

When asked what his mom told him after his first preseason game against the Giants, Hooker gave a brief answer.

“You gotta slide,” Hooker said, imitating his mother. “She's been saying that for years. I'm learning, I'm learning.”

Hooker also admitted that it is difficult having to adjust to sliding more often to avoid contact.

When referring to the play that many suspected he received the concussion on, Hooker added “I wasn't even trying to run the guy over. I just braced for impact and he kind of just bounced off me.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell gives a handful of positive injury updates on local radio this morning

Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke on local radio this morning and gave a handful of injury updates.

The most pressing update was on RB Jahmyr Gibbs. Multiple outlets confirmed that he suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's training camp practice. Thankfully, Campbell had a positive update on Gibbs.

“I think we're gonna be fine here,” Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket. “So, I think we'll be good.”

That wasn't the end of his positive updates.

Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket reports that Campbell said Davis III “[has] this hammy (hamstring) he's dealing with, but he'll be fine.” Burchfield also confirms that Campbell has the same attitude about Terrion Arnold's pectoral injury.

Finally, there's rookie CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. He posted on social media that “we are perfectly fine” and showed his wrapped ankle, per Pride of Detroit's Jeremy Reisman.

It is great to hear that the Lions are staying healthy throughout the preseason. We can't wait to see them make a run at the franchise's first Super Bowl berth later this fall.