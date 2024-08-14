The Detroit Lions received quite the injury scare earlier this week. On Monday, multiple outlets reported that Lions superstar RB Jahmyr Gibbs suffered a hamstring injury during training camp practice. The severity of the injury was not known at the time, with many fearing that his season could be in jeopardy. Thankfully, we just got some positive news on the Gibbs injury.

According to ESPN's Eric Woodyard, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke with local radio this morning about Gibbs' hamstring injury.

“I think we're gonna be fine here,” Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket. “So, I think we'll be good.”

Detroit turned heads in the 2023 NFL Draft when they drafted Gibbs with the 12th overall pick. However, Gibbs made them look smart by having an incredible rookie season. He rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Gibbs is also a lethal weapon in the receiving game, though he still has plenty of room to grow in this area. During his rookie season, Gibbs caught 52 passes for 316 yards and a single touchdown. Look for those numbers to improve in 2024, as Gibbs has regularly been repping with the wide receivers at training camp practice.

The Lions will go no pads at practice today, seemingly in an effort to give players some rest and reduce further injuries.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell gives update on multiple injuries

Dan Campbell also gave updates on other Lions players who have recently suffered injuries.

Campbell also gave injury updates on a host of defensive players, including the Lions top three cornerbacks — Carlton Davis III and rookies Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket reports that Campbell said Davis III “[has] this hammy (hamstring) he's dealing with, but he'll be fine.” Burchfield also confirms that Campbell has the same attitude about Terrion Arnold's pectoral injury.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. posted on social media that “we are perfectly fine” and showed his wrapped ankle, per Pride of Detroit's Jeremy Reisman.

Finally, Campbell also noted that QB Hendon Hooker, who suffered a concussion in the team's first preseason game, is trending towards playing against the Chiefs on Saturday.

Lions fans can breathe a serious sigh of relief after receiving this injury news. All of these players, with the slight exception of Hendon Hooker, are expected to play massive roles for the team in 2024. It is good to hear that the team is successfully dealing with the injury bug whenever it pops up.

We can't wait to see the Lions in action on Saturday against the Chiefs.