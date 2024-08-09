Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are off to a rough start in their NFL Preseason. They lost to the New York Giants and could not even get to the end zone for the whole duration of the game. Understandably, they did not field their starting offense just yet but bad news still struck. Hendon Hooker, despite the limited minutes he played, went down with an injury.

Hendon Hooker has been confirmed to have suffered a concussion during the Giants vs. Lions NFL Preseason clash. Dan Campbell was the one who relayed the news, per Tim Twentyman of Twentyman in the Huddle. He went down in the second series and had to be rushed into the medical tent. Eventually, the Lions coaching and medical staff made the tough choice of sending him back to the locker room for further evaluation.

There is no certainty of a return timetable for the Lions quarterback's injury. All hopes are high that he could be able to play in the other NFL Preseason games aside from this Giants clash or just be present to add depth in their season opener. This is also not the first time that the Lions faithful had to hold their breath because of Hooker. By the tail-end of the 2023 season, he was still recovering from an ACL injury. Then, during the Lions' spring practice, he also dislocated the ring finger of his throwing hand.

Lions head honcho gives honest Hendon Hooker evaluation

Coach Campbell outlined what he liked about Hooker's style of play before the injury happened.

“He was moving the football, and made some solid decisions before that. A lot of those were the runs, so he made it happen with his legs. But to the point, where we were at, we didn't convert on the fourth down there but it was good to get him in there. We were excited for the next series and then we found out what happened. It was good,” the Lions' head honcho said.

Hooker finished with five completions on nine attempts for 36 passing yards. Moreover, he was also very effective in the rushing game because his four carries got the Lions an average yardage of 8.5 per attempt. However, Coach Campbell just told him to be wary of how he runs with the ball.

“That's what happens when you run, in this league, at the quarterback position. He was moving the football, I thought he was making some solid decisions before that. A lot of those were the runs. So, he made it happen with his legs,” he concluded.

Hopefully, Hooker becomes ready for action by the start of the Lions' regular season campaign.