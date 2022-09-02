‘I’ll lace up whenever’: Eminem offers to suit up for Lions in latest Hard Knocks ep

The Detroit Lions are in a deep rebuild in the next few years. After trading away Matthew Stafford, the team is looking to create what they hope will be a contender in the future. Despite their lackluster roster, Detroit has become a fan favorite due to Dan Campbell and their appearance on Hard Knocks.

On the latest episode of Hard Knocks, a familiar face in Motor City made a pit stop on the team. Eminem, the Detroit rap legend, went to the Lions’ practice facility to visit the team. While there, the Rap God pitched himself as a potential addition on the team. (via Brad Galli)

Eminem visited Lions practice — and told them he wants to suit up. “Any position, I’m great.” Video: @NFL | #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/i8hPg5tkjW — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 1, 2022

As they’re currently built right now, the Lions are not necessarily a playoff contender. However, most fans agree that they are on the right track to relevance. A big part of that is credited to their head coach, Dan Campbell. Campbell has been well-loved by everyone for his charisma and knack for crazy, quote-worthy answers to mundane questions.

The talent is also starting to build up for Detroit in the next few years. The Lions enter the 2022 season with a familiar face for Michigan fans; Aidan Hutchinson, the former Wolverine edge rusher. Hutchinson will join a defense that has looked surprisingly solid for stretches last season.

On offense, the Lions have some interesting pieces as well. Jared Goff showed flashes of his LA brilliance last season. Amon-Ra St. Brown remains one of the most underrated young wide receivers in the league. It might take some time, but Detroit certainly has the tools to be great again in the next few years.