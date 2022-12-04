By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions have been putting together a strong stretch of football lately, and things could be getting even better for them now that one of their first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft is finding his way onto the field. That would be promising young wide receiver Jameson Williams, who is set to make his NFL debut with the Lions in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Williams has spent most of the 2022 season recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the National Championship Game with Alabama last season. It’s been a long road to recovery for Williams, and he has finally reached the point where he can take the field for Detroit. However, Williams is still going to be eased into the action, and will be on a limited snap count against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams will make his debut against the Jaguars, but he’s expected to be on a very limited snap count, per me and Ian Rapoport. They’ll ease him in 11 months after his torn ACL.”

Obviously, getting Williams back is a huge boost for the Lions. Had he not torn his ACL in his final collegiate game, he very likely would have been the first wide receiver selected in the 2022 draft. But some teams were put off by the injury, and he ended up falling to the Lions as a result.

While Williams has the potential to take the lid off of Detroit’s offense, we won’t see just how much damage he can do in Week 13 against the Jags. Williams should be able to get a full snap load in the coming weeks, but for now, he will be limited, and expectations should be adjusted as the talented wideout fully integrates himself into the Lions offense.