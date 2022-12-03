By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions activated wide receiver Jameson Williams, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport’s take on Williams’ activation will excite Lions fans as well.

“Jameson Williams may have been the first WR taken this past draft had he not torn his ACL in the national title game. An explosive addition for Detroit,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

Despite suffering a torn ACL in the national title game, the Alabama football product was still selected 12th overall by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft. He returned to practice in November and is finally being activated for Detroit ahead of Week 13.

Lions wide receiver DJ Chark recently got brutally honest on Jameson Williams’ impending Detroit debut.

“I think we’re all excited, man,” Chark said, via the Detroit Free Press. “The excitement that you guys feel, that we feel is real. I definitely believe he’s a superstar, so anything I can do to help a guy like that, I’m here and he knows that.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell previously displayed hesitancy in announcing Williams’ return to the team. But Williams must have shown he was healthy enough during practice to warrant a return this week.

It should be noted that Jameson Williams will likely be limited in Week 13. The last thing Detroit wants to happen is for Williams to be rushed back into full game action. But Williams’ activation is a great sign for the Lions without a doubt.

Williams will aim to help Detroit take care of business against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.