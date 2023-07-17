Maturity and financial literacy can often be a problem for young professional athletes. Signing that first NFL contract and handling a lot of cash opens up a world of opportunities that some players never had access to beforehand. This can take a bad turn as some resort to bad habits. Recently, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams became an example of this and his father is not liking it.

An NFL contract can amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars, giving the recipient much power. This may be what Jameson Williams felt as he received his cheque and went off on a gambling spree. Although, his father outlined what this means for him. This is all because he got suspended for six games, via Kory Woods of MLive.

“Honestly, he signed up for this. You know, what comes with great praise, it’s going to come with greater criticism. And that just goes along with the game. You know, not everybody’s going to love you. Not everybody’s going to hate you. So, I mean, we’re not really tripping off of that,” Williams' dad said.

He also added that these events are going to be caught one way or another by the media.

“I mean, the media’s going to be the media. The media has to do their job and that’s understandable. So it’s gotta be something good (or) It’s gotta be something bad,” he declared.

Overall, the Detroit Lions are going to lose an important weapon in the wideout position in the first few games next season. Will they be able to compete without Jameson Williams?