Veteran wide receiver Mack Hollins is with the New England Patriots as he continues his career on a new team. On Wednesday, the famed shoeless wideout turned heads after punting the ball after scoring a 50-yard touchdown. Hollins revealed why he decided to do that shortly after the team's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.

While talking with media members, Hollins, who is 31 years old, claimed that he didn't like the “energy” coming from the Patriots during practice, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. His decision to punt the ball resulted in a penalty during the Patriots' scrimmage against the Vikings. Hollins also claimed that he would take whatever fine comes his way.

Mack Hollins says he punted the ball because he didn't like the Patriots' energy at the time. Hollins said he would take the fine. ‘It doesn’t hurt the team, it just hurts my pockets.'”

Punting the ball into the stands typically results in a fine during an actual game. However, the same act during a practice apparently leads to the same result. In a game situation, players are fined $8,114 on the first offense. A second offense is a $13,911 fine. The fine price may differ during a joint practice.

Article Continues Below

Either way, Hollins didn't articulate why he felt the bad energy from his teammates. Sometimes, teams can have a bad practice, especially in this portion of the preseason. Teams around the league, including the Patriots, are figuring things out with new players on the roster as everyone prepares for the upcoming season.

Mack Hollins joins a Patriots team surrounded by plenty of hype thanks to quarterback Drake Maye and new head coach Mike Vrabel. Many believe New England could be a solid team in the league once again, but only time will tell if that is the case or not.

Hollins is entering the eighth season of his career. He caught plenty of attention in the 2024-25 campaign during his time with the Buffalo Bills, as Mack Hollins famously does not wear shoes. Additionally, he would show up to games wearing wild attire that also turned plenty of heads. He recorded a career-high five touchdowns in his one-year stint in Buffalo.

More Patriots News
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell looks on during the teams training camp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility with Patriots' Mike Vrabel and Kliff Kingsbury in the background with Tom Brady
Patriots’ Mike Vrabel hits Kevin O’Connell with same Tom Brady roast as Kliff KingsburyJosue Pavon ·
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel walks off of the field after a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium
Patriots’ Mike Vrabel clarifies pointed Drake Maye leadership commentsJosue Pavon ·
New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots’ OC drops eye-opening take on TreVeyon Henderson’s speedDouglas Fritz ·
Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) does a drill with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during training camp at Gillette Stadium with Patriots' Todd Downing in the background
Patriots WR coach ‘really impressed’ with talented Drake Maye weapon’s developmentJosue Pavon ·
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) hug after a game at Gillette Stadium.
Drake Maye’s ‘cold streak’ not bothering Patriots OC Josh McDanielsJackson Stone ·
Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium with Patriots' Stefon Diggs in the background
Patriots’ Kyle Williams drops 7-word motto he got from Stefon DiggsJosue Pavon ·