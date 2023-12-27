While the Lions have won their first NFC North title since 1993, Jared Goff isn't ready to call it a season.

The Detroit Lions have just won the NFC North for the first time since 1993. However, Jared Goff did his best Kobe Bryant impression when discussing where the Lions go from here.

By taking down the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 in Week 16, Detroit moved to 11-4 on the year. Alongside their division crown, the victory marked the first time since 2014 that the Lions secured 10+ wins in a season. But for all the success they've had this season, Goff knows the Lions aren't finished, via Pro Football Talk.

“It's been fun. It's been cool. You try to soak it in, you try to enjoy it. I think the city's excited, we're excited. I know the fans are thrilled to get a home playoff game at the very least.”

“But with that being said, we've got so much more in front of us that we want to accomplish. We're very, very happy with winning the division, but by no means satisfied or content. Have got a lot to do still and it'll be fun.”

Goff went on to say that complacency would be Detroit's biggest kryptonite. Winning the NFC North title is more than enough means for celebration. But if the Lions rest on their laurels now, they won't have the bigger picture in mind.

While there have been some hiccups, the Lions have proven to be one of the best teams in the league. They'll be a scary opponent for any team in the playoffs. The Lions may not be used to winning the North, but that doesn't mean Jared Goff is ready to stop competing.

Jobs not finished.