The Detroit Lions started the 2024 NFL season right where they left off from their previous campaign. Detroit possesses a 6-1 record through its first seven games, which places the team first in the NFC North. However, the Lions have been hit with concern for Jared Goff after he missed Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Thankfully, Detroit has received good news on the star quarterback. Goff was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Goff battled through pain in the Lions' 52-14 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but it looks like his condition has improved. Hopefully, he can continue to stay strong, and his ankle will not cause any lingering issues.

On the season, Jared Goff has thrown for 1,695 yards and 13 touchdowns. Unsurprisingly, his go-to target has been Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has totaled 408 yards and five TDs on 41 receptions. The dynamic duo has spearheaded the Lions' offensive attack.

There have been concerns about Detroit's defense since Aidan Hutchingson's devastating injury. However, NFL Insider Dianna Russini received insight that Detroit may not need to make big defensive moves after they were rumored to be linked to pass rushers.

“Can I throw a crazy theory from a GM,” Russini said on an episode of the Scoop City podcast. “He said, ‘I don’t think they’re going to do anything on defense, I don’t think they need to. He’s like, ‘I think they probably just need to go get another wide receiver.’ Just considering the fact that Jameson Williams has been pretty unreliable this year with his situation.”

Will the Lions make a move for another wide receiver? Perhaps not. As Russini explained, the team is sitting in a strong place, so shaking things may not be necessary.

Detroit looks to stay competitive amid its recovery health and promising start.