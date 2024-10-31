The Detroit Lions are playing like the best team in the NFL right now. Detroit is 6-1 heading into a crucial Week 9 matchup against Green Bay. Lions fans have been begging for the team to acquire an edge rusher, and time is running out before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

Detroit has been pegged as a team looking for edge rushers ever since Aidan Hutchinson's gruesome injury against Dallas. NFL insider Dianna Russini highlighted some of the potential options on the most recent episode of the Scoop City podcast.

“Arden Key, right, Tennessee's Arden Key has played really well this season,” Russini said. “That could be a sneaky big move. The New York Giants Azeez Ojulari is a good option. Again, sneaky, not a big, big splashy name. I know what you want me to say. You want me to say Za’Darius Smith.”

Russini seems to be zeroing in on Ojulari and Key as the main targets for Detroit. This goes against the popular idea that they would go after someone like Za'Darius Smith, Myles Garrett, or another high-profile name.

“You want Preston Smith? Green Bay is taking calls on him,” Russini noted. “I don’t know if that will happen, but there have been teams that are interested in Preston Smith.”

Ojulari has six sacks this season, including two last week against the Steelers. The Lions also got a good look at Key last week when they demolished the Titans.

Russini also pitched a theory that a GM told her that involves making a different trade.

“Can I throw a crazy theory from a GM,” Russini said. “He said, ‘I don’t think they’re going to do anything on defense, I don’t think they need to. He’s like, ‘I think they probably just need to go get another wide receiver.’ Just considering the fact that Jameson Williams has been pretty unreliable this year with his situation.”

Lions QB Jared Goff absent from practice on Wednesday with ankle injury

One area of concern for the Lions is the health of Jared Goff.

Goff missed practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, per Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit. He suffered that injury while getting sacked during the first quarter against the Titans.

Despite the injury, Goff believes he'll be just fine.

“Yeah, it's a little sore,” Goff told 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday. “But I'll be fine.”

Lions fans should keep their eyes on the practice report for the rest of the week to see if Goff returns to practice.

Detroit is gearing up for a huge Week 9 matchup against Green Bay that could have huge implications in the NFC North. That puts extra pressure for Goff to play, even if he is a little banged up.