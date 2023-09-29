Jared Goff picked up two wins on the latest Thursday Night Football showdown. First, he and the Detroit Lions came into Lambeau Field and beat the Green Bay Packers, 34-20, to improve to 3-1 on the season. Then, he dunked on Ryan Fitzpatrick for his comments about him before the game.

Fitzpatrick, a former quarterback and current analyst for Prime Video's TNF broadcast, called Goff a “poor man's Matt Ryan” before the game to illustrate his subpar play. In the win over the Packers, Goff had 19 completions in 28 attempts for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He threw a bad pick on the first drive of the game and followed it up by leading four straight scoring drives, the first of which he capped off with a touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

After the game when speaking with the broadcast, Goff didn’t let Fitzpatrick's words go unnoticed.

SPICY! Jared Goff hears all the noise!#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/oH1KgOCe9Y — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 29, 2023

“Hope it's up to your standards,” the Lions quarterback said. “I didn’t know I was a poor man's anything but that’s okay. I heard about it. That's all.” Goff added that he was just giving Fitzpatrick a hard time as both acknowledged that Ryan is a very accomplished player.

The funny thing is that Fitzpatrick could also be called a poor man's Ryan, who is also a quarterback-turned-analyst. All in all, though, it was a peculiar comment that backfired in a hilarious manner.

The Lions got a huge game from David Montgomery. While their usage of rookie Jahmyr Gibbs remains questionable, the veteran ran all over the Packers defense by totaling 121 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.