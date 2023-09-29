Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery had never defeated the Green Bay Packers in his career until Thursday night. The Lions, who bested the Packers by a score of 34-20 on Thursday Night Football, were in control of the game for much of the night, thanks to the power running of Montgomery.

It felt really good for the former Chicago Bears running back, who had been 0-8 against Green Bay, to finally end up on the winning side of things in the NFC North rivalry. Montgomery felt so good after the fact that he said he can now “tell his son that he beat the Packers”, per Kyle Meinke of Mlive.com.

“It felt real different coming in with the guys I’m with. Like I said, I’m real blessed to come out here with these guys and get the dub. That’s real big for me. Now I can tell my son I beat the Packers.”

Montgomery now has a story to tell his son after helping the Lions march into Lambeau Field and grab a victory over the Packers.

Not only does the former Bears running back have a story to tell, but he is the main character in the story after he rumbled for 121 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on a whopping 32 carries.

He was a drive-finisher for the Lions, punching in scores from three yards, two yards and one yard out, the last of which effectively sealed the win for Detroit.

Montgomery and the Lions, 3-1 and atop the NFC North, may have more stories to tell this season.