Matt Ryan has not officially retired yet from playing football, but his next career move highly suggests that his days as a signal-caller is over — or at least nearing its conclusion. The former long-time Atlanta Falcons quarterback is going to take his talents to the broadcast booth as part of the CBS Sports team.

In a press release shared on Monday, CBS Sports revealed that Matt Ryan will “serve as studio and game analyst across all CBS platforms.”

“As one of the NFL’s marquee quarterbacks for the past 15 years, we’re thrilled to add Matt to our talented roster of NFL analysts,” said Harold Bryant, Executive Producer and Executive Vice President, Production, CBS Sports. “He has played the game at the highest level, including winning an MVP award and taking his team to the Super Bowl, and will bring a fresh perspective to CBS Sports. We look forward to Matt sharing his knowledge, insight and opinions with our viewers and bolstering our NFL coverage.”

Matt Ryan last played for the Indianapolis Colts, but he will always be remembered mostly for his time with the Falcons. Ryan played his first 14 seasons in the NFL with the Falcons, who selected third overall in the 2098 NFL Draft. During his time under center with Atlanta, Matt Ryan was able to capture the league MVP in 2016 and make an appearance in the Super Bowl in the same season.

Ryan was traded in March of 2022 by the Falcons to the Colts. In his only year with the Colts, Ryan passed for 3,057 yards and 14 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 12 appearances.

In a follow-up tweet, Matt Ryan also clarified that he’s not retiring yet.