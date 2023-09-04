Jared Goff's career in the NFL has been quite an adventure so far. That adventure will continue in the upcoming season with the Detroit Lions, as he enters Year 3 of his tenure in Motor City. The ups and downs of Goff's time in the pros have helped the quarterback learn more about himself and gain the experience he needs to adjust to the ever-fluid landscape of the league.

“I think you learn that you might be a little tougher than you might think. You can handle a lot more than you think. I learned that on a pretty grand scale it’s something happening to you that can be one of the greatest things. It can be a gift in some ways,” Jared Goff said when asked about what lessons he's picked up through the years in the NFL, per Peter King of Pro Football Talk.

Goff used to be viewed as the future of the Los Angeles Rams franchise, which took him first overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. But he would later find himself getting shipped to Detroit in exchange for Matthew Stafford back in 2021. For Goff, it's all about how one handles the things he can control and just having the right approach to the immediate task at hand.

“It’s all about how you approach it. By no means am I a philosopher, or somebody’s who’s all-knowing. But I think approaching it whether it’s a good situation or bad situation, it doesn’t matter what you think it is. Coming into it optimistically and putting your head down every day, one day at a time, can only lead to positive results at some point. It may take 10 years. It may take two years. It is what it is.”

Jared Goff and the Lions are coming off a surprise 2022 campaign in which they finished with a 9-8 record after going only 3-13 in his first year with the team in 2021. He will look to capitalize on his career resurgence, as Detroit enters the 2023 NFL campaign. The Tigers can send a strong message to the rest of the league right away if they can defeat the reigning Super Bowl champions, as they will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.