The Detroit Lions' backfield is about to get a boost coming out of their Week 9 bye, as starter David Montgomery, who has been dealing with a rib injury, is trending towards making his return to the field against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Lions head coach Dan Campbell, speaking to the media on Monday, said that “it's looking good” for Montgomery to make his return to the field, per Tim Twentyman on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Lions' David Montgomery trending towards injury return

Montgomery, who signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Lions in the offseason, has missed each of the last two games due to a rib cartilage injury he suffered during the team's Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The veteran halfback also missed Week 3 with a right thigh injury. However, with four full weeks to recover from the rib injury, it seems like Montgomery will be back, meaning the Lions' sixth-ranked rushing attack will be at full strength against the Chargers.

But Montgomery's return does lead to one question.

What does David Montgomery's return mean for Jahmyr Gibbs?

Campbell was asked this very question on Monday and provided an interesting answer.

“We know what David can do, but we know that Gibbs has gotten better every week, so we’re going to ask those guys to do the things they do well and that help our offense move the football. I don’t think, necessarily sitting here talking to you right now, that I see Gibbs getting 65 plays. I don’t see that. But he’s going to get his fair share now. We know what he can be and he’s growing. I think it’ll be a little bit by committee and make sure we get those guys their touches. Gibbs will get his touches.”

Campbell, who has made it no secret with his gameplans that he prefers Montgomery as the lead back, made it clear that Gibbs won't play 65 snaps like he did against the Baltimore Ravens back in Week 7.

But the Lions head coach also acknowledged the strides made by Gibbs, who broke out on Monday Night Football last week to the tune of a career-best 189 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

In three games played without Montgomery, Gibbs has averaged 23 touches per contest. In three games with both players active- Gibbs missed a couple of games with a hamstring injury- Montgomery has led the way with 17 touches to Gibbs' 11.6.

But Campbell said that moving forward, the Lions could utilize a “committee” approach in the backfield, saying that Gibbs “will get his touches.”

It's likely that Detroit opts for a split similar to the one they used in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, when Montgomery handled much of the work on the ground and Gibbs much of the work through the air.

That will likely make fantasy managers of Gibbs and Montgomery pleased. More importantly, if both halfbacks can play to their full potential when each is in the lineup, this Lions offense will be that much tougher to stop.

A Week 10 date against the Chargers, whose defense ranks 31st in total yards per game, awaits. Lions fans and fantasy football managers will be watching the split between Gibbs and Montgomery very carefully during that contest.