As the Lions come off their bye and head to Week 10 vs the Chargers, Aidan Hutchinson says the team's goal is to win the NFC.

The Detroit Lions are coming off their bye week to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. The Lions come in at 6-2, and star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson says the team does have a goal to win the NFC this season and get the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

Hutchinson spoke with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, and the NFL insider asked if the Lions heading into Week 10 against the Chargers thought at all about how they are in a good position to possibly win their conference and secure a 1-seed in 2023.

“Of course, [winning the NFC] is the goal, man. We’re not naïve. We do take it one game at a time, but we’re in this thing thinking about the big picture,” Aidan Hutchinson told Florio. “That’s how you go through week to week. You have that big picture in mind and one of those small steps to get to that big picture is winning the NFC. That’s our goal, man, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to get it.”

Winning the NFC won’t be easy. At 6-2 on the season, the Lions are a game-and-a-half behind the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles and just a game ahead of the 5-3 Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks.

The biggest impediments to the Lions reaching their big-picture goal may be that they don’t have head-to-head matchups with any of those top teams except for the Cowboys in Week 17, and they already have an overtime loss to the Seahawks back in Week 2.

Still, winning out and going 15-2 on the year isn’t out of the question. Detroit could be favored in all of their last nine games outside of Dallas on the road, and the Eagles have a much tougher schedule, with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, 49ers, Seahawks, and Cowboys all still remaining.