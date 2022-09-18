Despite facing an uncertain future with the Detroit Lions heading into the 2022 NFL season, Jared Goff has officially etched his name in the franchise history books. After throwing a pair of first-half touchdown passes on Sunday, Goff is now on a streak of six consecutive games with at least two TD passes. That’s the longest streak in Lions’ history, and is also the longest active streak of any quarterback in the NFL.

.@Lions QB @JaredGoff16 has produced his 6th-straight home games with 2+ passing TDs, establishing a new franchise record. This also marks the longest active streak in the @NFL.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/lzas8TIls1 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 18, 2022

Goff connected with his favorite target Amon-Ra St. Brown for a touchdown in the first half and followed it up by finding Josh Reynolds for his second of the day. Remarkably, Matthew Stafford never strung together more than six games in a row with two or more touchdown passes throughout his lengthy tenure in Detroit. Stafford was the Lions quarterback for 12 years but somehow never achieved this feat. In just his second year with the Lions, Goff has already pulled it off.

Perhaps even more surprising is that no quarterback in football has an active streak as long as Goff’s. While the former Rams QB has faced scrutiny since joining the Lions, he’s still produced fairly well, certainly in the touchdown department. Jared Goff threw two touchdowns in the 38-35 loss to the Eagles in Week 1, and added two in the first half during the rout of the Commanders.

The Lions headed into halftime up 22-0 over Carson Wentz and Co., largely because of Goff’s ability to find his guys. In the first half, Goff completed 12-of-22 pass attempts for 153 yards and two touchdowns.