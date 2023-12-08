Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff wants his team to maintain a sense of urgency as the season enters its home stretch.

Quarterback Jared Goff and his Detroit Lions have enjoyed a strong 2023-24 NFL season thus far. The team currently sits with an impressive record of 9-3 following last week's road win over the New Orleans Saints, firmly in control of the NFC North and in legitimate contention for the NFC's number one overall seed, and Goff seems to be playing the best football of his career in a Lions uniform.

Still, Goff wants to make sure that his team does not get complacent with their current run of success, which may be easier said than done for a franchise that is as relevant right now as it has been in a very, very long time.

“Know that everyone is kind of in that mode that you have to win these games, and everyone has things that they're going for. No one's out of it,” said Goff, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “And everyone's trying to win a game, so knowing that you have [to] turn your urgency up a little bit and stay process oriented and trust what you're doing daily in practice. But, yeah, your intensity turns up a little bit this late in the year.”

Urgency will indeed be a key component for the Lions as they look to battle with the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers for a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs. The Lions will next take the field on the road against the Chicago Bears on December 10. That game is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.