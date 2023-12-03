The Lions' offensive line stalwart appeared to suffer a knee injury Sunday.

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow injured his knee during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. According to a statement from the team, he has been listed as questionable to return to the game. A video of the play was posted by a fan on social media.

The video appears to show Lions' guard Jonah Jackson inadvertently kicking the back of Ragnow's left leg while trying to set up a block for running back David Montgomery. He left the field and was carted to the locker room.

Ragnow — a two-time Pro-Bowler (2020, 2022) and Second Team All-Pro (2020) is the centerpiece of a Lions offensive line that has been one of the best in the NFL this season.

The 27-year-old center is listed as 6'5″ and 311 pounds. A native of Victoria, Minnesota, he was the Lions first-round pick (20th overall) out of Arkansas in the 2018 NFL Draft. Ragnow signed a four-year contract with the Lions worth $54 million on May 6, 2021.

Pro Football Network's Dalton Miller ranked the Lions' offensive line as the fifth-best in the NFL heading into Week 13. “There has been some shuffling in recent weeks because of minor injuries, but the Detroit Lions offense has been humming right along so far in 2023, thanks to this unit,” writes Miller. “The Lions' offensive line has not been as strong without both starting guards, and it's shown in QB Jared Goff's play,” about the aforementioned Jackson, who had been troubled by ankle and wrist injuries earlier this week.

Though the severity of Ragnow's injury is unknown, any significant missed time by the center would be a tremendous blow. The Lions' entered play Sunday with the NFC's number three playoff seed.