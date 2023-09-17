The Jared Goff (no) interceptions streak is finally over, and it ended with a bang in the Detroit Lions’ Week 2 game with the Seattle Seahawks.

Goff had 383 passes — dating back to last season — without throwing an interception. However, that streak ended in the fourth quarter of the Lions’ Week 2 tilt with the Seahawks when Seattle cornerback Tre Brown not only picked Goff off, but he returned the interception for a 40-yard touchdown.

The Jared Goff interceptions streak will now officially go down in history as the third-longest ever. Only Tom Brady (399) and Aaron Rodgers (402) have gone longer between picks.

Goff last threw the ball to the other team in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. In that game, a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit signal-caller threw a pick to Packers CB Jaire Alexander in the middle of the third quarter. Since then, Goff has played nine games with no INTs.

Ironically, the Seahawks were also the team that ended Brady’s streak back in 2022. The seven-time Super Bowl champion actually threw two in that game. In the third quarter, then-rooke CB Tariq Woolen picked him off to end the streak, and linebacker Cody Barton grabbed another in the fourth quarter of a 21-17 Buccaneers win.

The good news for Lions fans is that Goff completed his very next pass to Kalif Raymond (and drew a roughing the passer call to boot). The Detroit QB also finished that next drive with a completion in the end zone, connecting with Josh Reynolds for a touchdown to bring his Lions within a field goal of the Seahawks in Week 2.