Fresh off a win against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Detroit Lions face the Seattle Seahawks. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Seahawks-Lions prediction and pick.

The Seahawks enter the game after losing at home to the Los Angeles Rams. Jason Myers put the Seahawks up early on a field goal in the first quarter. The Rams answered back with a Kyren Williams touchdown run on the next drive to take the lead. Still, the Seahawks would strike back. They would add ten points in the second quarter and lead 13-7 at the break. The wheels fell off for them after that. Three field goals by Brett Maher and touchdowns by Kyren Williams and Cam Akers capped the second half for the Rams, as the Seahawks would fall 30-13.

Meanwhile, the Lions beat the Chiefs to open the NFL season. They started with a touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown in the first quarter after a 91-yard drive. The Chiefs would answer back with two touchdown passes from Patrick Maholmes to take the lead going into the half. In the third quarter, Brian Branch would pick off a dropped pass and take it 50 yards for a touchdown to tie the game. After two Harrison Butker field goals, Jared Goff and the Lions went on a nine-play 75-yard drive that ended in a David Montgomery eight-yard touchdown that would give them the 21-20 lead, and ultimately the win.

Here are the Seahawks-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Lions Odds

Seattle Seahawks: +4.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Lions Week 2

TV: Fox

Stream: FuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

For the Seahawks to have a chance in this game, Geno Smith needs to bring back some of the magic he had last year. Last time out he threw for just 112 yards on 16-26 passing and a touchdown. He averaged just 4.3 yards per attempt and was not throwing the ball downfield much. He had an average depth of target of just 6.2 yards beyond the line of scrimmage in the game. Smith was also under a fair amount of pressure. He was pressured 13 times in the game, and while he scrambled away for positive yardage once, he was sacked twice in the game.

Smith needs help from his top wide receivers if he is going to make an impact in this game. DK Metcalf brought in three of the five targets sent his way for 47 yards and a score. Still, he did not break any big plays, with just 11 yards after the catch. He also had a drop in the game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba also had a drop in his first game as a pro. He was used in very short routes in the game. His average depth of target was just a yard beyond the line of scrimmage as he brought in three of four targets for 13 yards, all found after the catch. Finally, Tyler Lockett caught just two of the four balls thrown his way and came away with just ten yards and one after the catch. All three guys have big play potential and need to show it in this game.

The defense also has to be better for the Seahawks. First, that will start with getting pressure on Jared Goff. The Seahawks had just 11 quarterback pressures last time out and did not come away with a sack. They only were able to hit Stafford twice. Meanwhile, the pass coverage was not great. Coby Bryant was picked on a lot by the Rams. He was the target of ten throws and he allowed seven catches for 64 yards. Further, Bobby Wagner was beaten up over the middle. He allowed receptions on all four targets sent his way for 63 yards.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

While Geno Smith struggled for the Seahawks, Jared Goff did not struggle for the Lions. Goff was 22-35 passing for 252 yards and a touchdown. Goff pushed the ball downfield a little more. His average depth of target was seven yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Further, he was helped by some solid pass blocking. He was pressured just ten times in the game and had enough time to get the ball out on nine of them. He did take one sack, but still, it was a solid performance for the line.

It was also a solid night for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds. St. Brown came away with six of the eight targets sent his way while going for 71 yards and a score. He had 21 yards after the catch as well in the game. Reynolds took in four of the six balls thrown his way, but he did have a drop in the game. Still, he had 28 yards after catch in the game. There is still hope for big plays though, something the Lions did not get from their receivers last time out, but could be there in this one.

On the ground, the combination of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery proved effective. Gibbs went for 42 yards on seven attempts, while also catching two balls for 18 yards. He was solid after contact and shifty. Gibbs has 34 yards after first contact and also forced six missed tackles. Montgomery ran 21 times for 74 yards and a score. He had 49 yards after contact in the game and forced four missed tackles.

The defense had some good and some bad. In the run game, Derrick Barnes was great. He has three tackles and two stops for offensive failure while averaging a tackle spot of just 1.7 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. The team missed just one tackle in the run game while having 11 stops for offensive failure. Pass coverage was a little different. While they did come away with the one huge interception, they did not make a lot of stops in the passing game. The defense had just three stops for offensive failure in the passing game while missing ten tackles on receptions.

Final Seahawks-Lions Prediction & Pick

The Seahawks currently are dealing with a lot of key injuries on defense, and the defense did not look good last week. Further, the Lions looked solid on offense, and as Gibbs gets more into the flow of the offense, they will be even better. The Lions will put up plenty of points in this one. If they can keep Geno Smith in check in this one, expect them to come away with a win.

Final Seahawks-Lions Prediction & Pick: Lions -4.5 (-110)