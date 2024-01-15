Jared Goff had to let his emotions out after ending the Lions' 32-year drought.

Detroit Lions fans can finally rejoice. It was a triumphant season campaign that led to this moment but other choices snowballed into their first NFL Playoffs win in 32 years. The choice to trade Matthew Stafford and the decision to get Dan Campbell were only some of them. But, it was Jared Goff that shined for this squad when they needed him most against the Los Angeles Rams. An emotional moment hit the quarterback and it showed during his post-game presser, via NFL on CBS.

“It was surreal. It was something that you kind of imagined for so long. From the moment I got here, you imagined getting that playoff win and having this type of atmosphere in front of our home crowd. Being able to sit on the ball like that and finish it out, it kind of all hit me there,” Jared Goff said about delivering a long-awaited postseason win for the Lions.

Jared Goff's feelings on the Lions win over the Rams

The quarterback was able to deliver well for Dan Campbell. His efficiency in passing left fans in awe. He notched 22 completions on just 27 attempted passes which got the team 277 passing yards. A dart to Sam LaPorta in the end zone would give them an insurmountable lead that the Rams were not able to come back from. But, the Lions did not stop there. Goff still helped them march in the third quarter en route to a Michael Badgley kick that put the nail in their opponents' coffin.

The Lions' offensive engine still could not believe it. He even outlined the exact moment when he felt that the NFL Playoffs victory was imminent, “To be honest, I did not know it was over once we got the first down. It kind of all hit me at once. I kind of had to subdue a lot of emotions this week and was able to enjoy that moment.”

It will not stop there for Goff and the Lions. After dismantling Matthew Stafford, they will have harder opponents if they keep advancing down the road. A lot of bumps are still ahead of the road for them. But, 32 years without a win can surely make a whole city cheer.