We know the old saying, “it was a game for the record books.” The Detroit Lions' Week 8 52-14 thumping of the Tennessee Titans will certainly go down in history as exactly that. The Lions are 6-1 for the first time since 1956, per FOX's Jennifer Hammond. Their win against the Titans is the first for Detroit since 1995, when Tennessee was known as the Houston Oilers. Detroit scored 52 points with 61 net passing yards, the lowest total in a 50-point game since the 1950 New York Giants, per StatHead.

They came close to setting a franchise record for points in a game, falling just short of the 55-point record.

Lions dismantling the NFL

Forget about kneecaps; the Lions are coming for the entire league. Detroit now boasts a +100 point differential. They're scoring over 33 points per game and their 19.1 points allowed per game ranks them among the top 10.

Despite passing for just 85 yards on 12-of-15 passing, Jared Goff still managed to throw three touchdown passes. Running back David Montgomery also got in the mix with a touchdown throw to Sam LaPorta for a three-yard score.

Four Lions' pass-catchers caught touchdowns: LaPorta, Kalif Raymond, Brock Wright and Amon-Ra St. Brown. ARSB set a franchise record by scoring a touchdown in five straight games, per NFL's Dante Koplowski-Fleming. Raymond also returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown. Khalil Dorsey also returned his lone kickoff for 72 yards. Detroit intercepted two passes and forced three fumbles.

After the game, head coach Dan Campbell spoke about the emphasis placed on forcing takeaways during practice.

“Every day, we do a takeaway circuit. It's no different than when we do ball security on offense; that's how we start once we're out of warm-ups. We emphasize, and we try to take it as seriously as we can. They need to be like game reps. It's punch-outs, strips.

“The interceptions will come; those things will come. If the ball carrier is loose with it naturally, those will come. The ones you've got to work on are the punch-outs and the intention to it. Find it, locate it, hit it, get it out! Grabbing the front of the ball, grabbing the hand, pulling, scraping. We work on that, and I've said this before. That stuff's contagious.”

The Detroit Lions travel to Green Bay to face the Packers in Week 9 on Sunday, November 3 at 4:25 p.m. EST.