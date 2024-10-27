The Detroit Lions may have started a little slow in Week 8 against the Tennesee Titans but they eventually turned it on. The Lions went up 42-14 in the third quarter on a 90-yard Kalif Raymond punt return that capped a dominant day for the Detroit special teams.

Expand Tweet

Raymond is having a day in the return game. The Lions’ speedster has one kick return for 72 yards to go with three punt returns for 164 yards and that touchdown.

As a receiver, Raymond is playing well, too. After the Lions’ punt return touchdowns, the WR caught a touchdown pass as well.

The Lions may be the best team in the NFC

The Lions beating the Titans in Week 8 isn’t exactly breaking news. Detroit came into the game 11.5-point favorites over the lowly Tennessee squad. Still, covering the spread three times over is still pretty impressive. And doing it without Jared Goff and the vaunted passing game contributing all that much in the beginning shows just how well-rounded the Lions are.

Heading into the game at 5-1 — and now easily moving to 6-1 — means that the Lions will stay in first place in the NFC North for at least one more week. Heading into the final quarter of the early Sunday window, the Green Bay Packers might give them even more of a cushion if they can’t overcome a 17-13 deficit to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

No matter what happens in that game, the reality is that the Lions are the class of their division right now and probably the conference as well. The Lions defense still needs to show it can operate at a high level against good teams with Aidan Hutchinson out for the season, but if the offense (especially the run game) and special teams can continue to play like this, they should be the favorite to make the Super Bowl in the NFC side.