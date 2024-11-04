The Detroit Lions faced a major test in Week 9 at Green Bay against a Packers team that had its eye on mounting a major challenge for NFC North superiority. But the Lions are quite likely the NFC's best team this year, and they proved it in a 24-14 victory at Lambeau Field. Safety Kerby Joseph played a huge part in the victory as his defensive teammates quieted a dangerous Green Bay offense.

The Lions had a 10-3 lead late in the first half, and it appeared that head coach Dan Campbell's team would go into the locker room with that 7-point lead. Green Bay had the ball late in the second-quarter and quarterback Jordan Love was hoping to drive the Packers downfield for a late field goal or touchdown.

Love was struggling under center because of a groin strain suffered the week before against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He put the ball in a precarious position as he attempted to get away from Lions pressure. His ill-advised pass was intercepted by Detroit safety Kerby Joseph, and the defensive back returned it 27 yards for a touchdown.

The play quieted the Green Bay crowd and gave the Lions control of the game. Very little changed in the second half and the Lions were able to secure their position in first place in the NFC North with a 7-1 record. That's the best record the Lions have had at this point in the season since 1956.

Joseph interception return was a notable play in Lions-Packers rivalry

The Lions have not had a lot of success in Green Bay, although they have won their last three road games against the Packers..

Joseph became the first Lions player to record a pick-six against Green Bay since 2000. More specifically, he became first Lions player to return an interception for a score at Green Bay since 1979. Even more specifically, Joseph became the first Lions safety to record a pick-six at Green Bay since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

In addition to the huge play, Joseph also had 4 tackles and 1 pass defensed. Linebacker Jack Campbell led the Lions with 13 tackles while cornerback Carlton Davis had 12 tackles and 2 passes defensed.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL. He continued to throw the ball accurately, completing 18 of 22 passes for 145 yards with 1 touchdown to star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. He caught 7 passes for 56 yards.

David Montgomery had a solid game running the ball. He had 17 carries for 73 yards, while fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs carried the ball 11 times for 65 yards.