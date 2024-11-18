There were some interesting games on the NFL Week 11 slate. However, the Detroit Lions hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars wasn't one of them, though. The Lions ended up blowing out the Jaguars, 52-6. In the win, both the Lions' defense and offense shined. Specifically on defense, safety Kerby Joseph was making plays left and right.

Joseph's most notable play, though, was his interception of Jaguars QB Mac Jones. Following the game, Joseph spoke on his interception, in which he undercut a deep pass.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I saw it before he even threw it. I saw him pat it and I knew he was trying to go. So I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s a pick. Finally. I been waiting on it all game,'” said Joseph. “Every year, the game kept getting slower and slower. Now it’s on my time.”

Lions continue to build on dominant season

In 2023, the Lions went 12-5 and made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the San Francisco 49ers. Following the loss, Lions head coach Dan Campbell emphasized that there's no guarantee they'll be back and it will only be tougher going forward. That didn't mean they weren't going to try, though.

Now, over halfway through 2024, the Lions have had their best start in franchise history. At 9-1, the Lions have the best record in the NFC and look like they could roll all the way to a bye in the playoffs. Additionally, QB Jared Goff is in MVP conversations.

Defensively, the Lions have taken their game to the next level from 2023. They still have some lumps in terms of pass defense, but the No. 6 ranked rushing defense in the NFL belongs to Detroit. Additionally, even after losing superstar EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, the team is still rushing the passer well. Oh yeah, they also added Za'Darius Smith in a trade.