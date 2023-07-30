The Detroit Lions are coming into the 2023 season with a lot of hype behind them. Despite failing to make the playoffs last season, many fans peg them to be favorites in the NFC North. Their gutsy performances last season as gritty underdogs (and the departure of Aaron Rodgers from the Packers) make them easy to root for. Unfortunately, one of their key players have suffered a concussion during training camp: star right tackle Penei Sewell, per Ian Rapoport.

“#Lions coach Dan Campbell tells reporters that RT Penei Sewell is in concussion protocol.”

Sewell was the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, falling to the Lions. Sewell was considered a steal at that position, if only because teams above them that needed offensive line help passed on him. The former Oregon offensive lineman immediately proved why he was such a highly-touted prospect. In his first few seasons, Sewell has consistently been one of the best tackles in the NFL, allowing just two sacks last season.

The Lions' offensive line is quietly one of the best units in the entire league. We've already talked about Penei Sewell's strides entering his third year in the league. Flanking him on the other side of the line is Taylor Decker: another talented tackle in his own right. At center, they have one of the best players at that position in Frank Ragnow.

The Lions are looking to capitalize on what seems to be a transition period for the NFC North. With Aaron Rodgers leaving and the uncertainty of the Vikings, there's a massive power vacuum in the division. Detroit is in prime position to take over. Will they be able to do so?