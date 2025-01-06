The Detroit Lions have huge aspirations that go far beyond their Sunday night showdown with the Minnesota Vikings for the top seed in the NFC, the NFC North title and a bye in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Lions have plans to get to the first Super Bowl in team history and to win that championship game.

The Lions have been battling major injuries all season, but they still have been one of the dominant teams in the NFL. While the large majority of those injuries are on the defensive side of the ball, the Lions have been missing half of their Thunder and Lightning running back duo because David Montgomery injured the MCL in his left knee in Detroit's Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about Montgomery's status for the playoffs. Specifically, if the Lions have to play in the Wild Card game next week Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, the coach gave a favorable response. “I'm excited,” Campbell told NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark. “I'll just say that.”

At first, it looked like Montgomery might have to undergo surgery that would have ended his season. Instead, he decided to rehab the injury and he apparently is getting close to returning to the Lions lineup.

Gibbs has been the Lions top ball carrier

The Lions have been the highest scoring team in the league, averaging 33.5 points per game. Their well-rounded offense is second to the Baltimore Ravens with an average of 410.5 yards per game.

Triggerman Jared Goff is the key to the offense and he has been one of the most accurate passers in the league. Going into the season finale, Goff had completed 363 of 506 passes for 4,398 yard with 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Goff had a remarkable 82 pass completions of 20 yards or more.

One of the reasons Goff has been so effective is that the Lions have done an excellent job of running the ball. Jahmyr Gibbs came into the season finale with 1,273 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns and an average of 5.6 yards per carry. Montgomery ran for 775 yards, 12 touchdowns and an average of 4.2 yards per carry before suffering his injury.

The Lions wide receiving crew is among the most dangerous in the NFL. Amon-Ra St. Brown combines speed, fearlessness and excellent moves to serve as Goff's go-to receiver. He has 109 receptions for 1,186 yards with 12 touchdowns. Fellow wideout Jameson Williams is a huge big-play threw with 52-967-7 and an average of 18.6 yards per catch.