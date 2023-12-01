Alex Anzalone has a hand injury, and that means Jack Campbell will be asked to step up for Lions in Week 13

The Detroit Lions are looking for a lift on defense after that unit has been struggling in recent weeks. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has seen his unit give up 38, 26 and 29 points in each of the last 3 games, and those numbers are going to have to improve if the team is going to have a chance of sustaining its success in the season's home stretch.

Glenn saw some things he liked in practice Thursday from linebacker Jack Campbell who will likely have to take the place of linebacker Alex Anzalone, who is suffering from a hand injury. Anzalone is the Lions leading tackler, and they will need Campbell to step up his game if the defense is going to get back to the level the team had demonstrated earlier in the year.

Glenn has liked what he has seen from Sawyer both in performance and effort. “That’s the reason we got Jack,” Glenn said . “He’s a true Mike backer. He has to be the one that makes all those checks. He’s capable of doing that. Smart, heady guy that’s tough. He’s built for these moments. I’m looking forward to him being the actual mouthpiece of the defense.”

Campbell has 51 tackles this season along with a 1.0 sack and 2 tackles for loss. Anzalone has 87 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, 5 passes defensed and 1 fumble recovery. If Campbell can consistently make plays from sideline to sideline, it should help the Lions slow down New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr and the Saints offense.

Additionally, the Lions will need Aidan Hutchinson to get after Carr and prevent the quarterback from getting comfortable in the pocket.