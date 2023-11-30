Here are our bold predictions for the Detroit Lions as they face the New Orleans Saints in Week 13 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

The Detroit Lions are set to face off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. With both teams looking to secure a win, this game promises to be an exciting one. In this article, we will take a look at the Lions' season so far, including their recent loss to the Green Bay Packers. Of course, we will make bold predictions for their upcoming game against the Saints.

Lions Lost in Week 12

The Detroit Lions are currently in first place in the NFC North with an 8-3 record. They started the season strong, winning five of their first six games, and have continued to perform well throughout the season. The Lions have been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in total offense and fifth-best in total defense. They are putting up 26.7 points per game offensively and allowing 23.5 points per game defensively.

In Week 12, however, the Lions lost to the Green Bay Packers with a score of 29-22. Despite the loss, the Lions remain in first place in the NFC North. They are still in a good position to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. The Lions will look to bounce back in their upcoming games and continue their strong performance throughout the rest of the season.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Detroit Lions as they face the New Orleans Saints in the Week 13 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Goff Rebounds

Jared Goff faced the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. He completed 29 of 44 passes for 332 yards and scored two touchdowns. Despite these accomplishments, his performance was marred by challenges. These included three lost fumbles, three sacks, and a 1-for-6 record on fourth down. Keep in mind that Goff ranked fifth in passing yards per game (274.3) before the game. For sure, he aims to bounce back in Week 13 as the Lions go on the road to face the Saints. We anticipate him to deliver an improved performance here. He should reach 300 yards again with no fumbles and no picks.

Amon-Ra's Ascension

In last Thursday's loss to the Packers, Amon-Ra St. Brown showcased his prowess by securing nine catches out of 11 targets. He amassed 95 receiving yards. Throughout the season, only Keenan Allen has garnered more targets per game than St. Brown. Despite the game's outcome, St. Brown continued his trend of prolific performances with his fifth eight-catch game in the last six outings. Sure, his approach to the century mark in receiving yards came during garbage time. However, we argue that St. Brown could have achieved even more impressive stats if not for Detroit's failed fourth-down conversions and fumbles. Anticipate St. Brown maintaining his active role as the Detroit offense seeks redemption in Week 13. We have him surpassing 100 yards here.

Gibbs Takes Center Stage

Jahmyr Gibbs made his presence felt in Week 12. He rushed 11 times for 54 yards and secured four receptions out of eight targets during the loss to Green Bay. Despite trailing David Montgomery in carries over the past two weeks, Gibbs has been a consistent contributor. This is especially true in the passing game. Despite the potential for a more productive day hindered by Goff's accuracy, Gibbs' upside is interesting given Montgomery's possible absence. Remember, though, that the Saints have allowed the fourth-fewest receptions to running backs in 2023. Gibbs won't reach 100 yards total, but we have him tallying 70 total yards from scrimmage here.

Lions Rebound

Following their Thanksgiving loss to the Packers, the Lions had extra days to regroup. Despite Goff's three fumbles, Montgomery and Gibbs combined for 125 rushing yards. Montgomery also added a rushing score, though he's questionable for Week 13. Acknowledging their recent turnover struggles, the Lions are aware of the need for a cleaner offensive operation. The Saints are also facing injury concerns at receiver. This provides an opportunity for the Lions to bounce back big time. As the Lions aim for redemption, the Saints might need a quarterback change to salvage their season.

Looking Ahead

As the Detroit Lions prepare to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, the spotlight is on key players like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Despite setbacks and challenges, there's an air of anticipation surrounding their potential comebacks and standout performances. With Goff seeking redemption, St. Brown continuing to impress, and Gibbs showcasing his skills, the Lions are poised to bounce back. As they strive for a cleaner offensive operation and capitalize on the Saints' vulnerabilities, this upcoming clash presents an opportunity for the Lions to turn the tide in their favor. The stage is set for a compelling showdown, and fans await with excitement to see how these bold predictions unfold on the gridiron.