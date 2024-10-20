The Detroit Lions came up with a huge effort in their Week 7 game with the Minnesota Vikings, and a late field goal by Jake Bates gave them a 31-29 triumph over their previously undefeated hosts. The win allowed the Lions to improve their record to 5-1 on the season.

That marked the second year in a row that Detroit had started with that record, and that's something they had never done in their previous 90 seasons. The Lions and Vikings both have 5-1 marks, but the Lions are technically in first place because of the head-to-head triumph.

The Vikings were able to jump out front in the first quarter and build a 10-0 advantage as Aaron Jones took advantage of a missed assignment and ran 34 yards untouched into the end zone. The touchdown came after the Lions had failed on a fake punt at the conclusion of their first possession.

After the Vikings added a 57-yard field goal by rookie Will Reichard, Jared Goff and the Lions offense took over with three second-quarter touchdowns. Goff was unfailingly accurate during the run, and he threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Lions also had a pair of touchdown runs from Jahmyr Gibbs. The first Gibbs touchdown came on an explosive 45-yard run that concluded a 5-play, 69-yard drive, and the second was an 8-yard run 26 seconds before the end of the half.

Vikings respond in second half, but Lions come through in final seconds

The second quarter blitz had left the Vikings on their heels and it looked like Detroit might overpower Minnesota in the second half. However, Sam Darnold got the Vikings back on track with a 25-yard TD pass to superstar wideout Justin Jefferson.

Goff and the Lions responded with a touchdown drive, but the Vikings took the lead in the fourth quarter after Reichard booted a 48-yard field and the Minnesota defense scored a touchdown of its own. Linebacker Ivan Pace recovered a David Montgomery fumble and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown. While the Vikings failed on a 2-point conversion, the defensive score gave Minnesota a 29-28 lead

Detroit responded by forcing a late Vikings punt, and Goff led the Lions on an 8-play, 44-yard drive that culminated with the Bates game-winning field goal.

The Vikings had two plays after go-ahead 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining, but the game ended with Detroit linebacker Trevor Nowaske sacking Darnold on the final play.