Angel Reese achieved an impressive scoring feat during Wednesday's matchup between the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings.

In 29 minutes of action, Reese finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, an assist, and a block. She shot 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-5 from the free-throw line.

With this performance, she reached the milestone of 700 career points. She had 699 points going into the game as she became the second-youngest Sky player to accomplish the feat, per Polymarket Hoops.

How Angel Reese, Sky played against Wings

Angel Reese's efforts proved to have helped the Sky obtain an 87-76 home win over the Wings.

The Sky mainly took control with their solid performances in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Wings by eight (52-44). Even though Dallas tried to keep the game relatively close, they didn't do enough to cut into the deficit and make a rally on the road.

3-point shooting played in Chicago's favor throughout the course of the game. The hosts shot 10-of-21 from downtown, good for an accuracy of 47.6%. This was in stark contrast to Dallas' night, converting seven triples for a woeful accuracy of 26.9%.

Three players scored in double-digits on Chicago's behalf, including Reese. Rebecca Allen stood out with her performance, putting up 27 points, six rebounds and three assists. She shot 9-of-13 overall, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe. Rachel Banham came next with 11 points and two assists, while Kamilla Cardoso provided nine points and four rebounds.

Chicago improved to a 6-13 record on the season, holding the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are three games behind the Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever. The loss also ended a two-game losing skid following losses to the Minnesota Lynx and Mystics.

The Sky will hope to keep the wins going with their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Minnesota Lynx on July 12 at 1 p.m. ET.